Gabriel Hughes will graduate from Beaumont High School, class of 2020!
Gabriel earned straight As for his entire senior year and will be attending Crafton Hills Community College for two years and then plans to transfer to Cal State to earn his bachelor of science degree in mathematics.
He aspires to work in a profession where he can use his superb math skills and make a difference in the world.
Gabriel is a wonderful young man who always makes it a point to practice kindness and often thinks of others before himself. He finds great happiness in life through simple living and good family values.
Congratulations, Gabriel, we are so proud of you!
9x - 7i > 3 (3x - 7u)
Mom and Darrell
