Evelyn Montez is in the graduating class of 2020 at Beaumont High School.
She was involved with JROTC all four years and ran cross-country in the last year.
She has completed many hours of community service with Table of Plenty, packaged food to send out to children in third world countries, and volunteered at the Beaumont Library where she organized activities for children during the summer months.
Evelyn was in Honors and AP classes throughout high school; and completed college credit courses through Mt. San Jacinto College.
We are very proud of her accomplishments and know she will have a bright future.
