First, I would like to take the time to congratulate the graduating senior class of 2020.
Now I want to take the time and focus on one specific senior student, my/our daughter Alyssa Marie Colantuono.
She has attended Beaumont High School for four years.
During those years she enrolled in dual enrollment college courses, which will give her a head start with college credits.
Her grades are outstanding and she is a hard worker. She played softball for the city of Beaumont for two years.
She is treasurer for Beaumont’s Service Community Club Interact. She is also involved in the Environmental Club through BHS. She was accepted to California State University, Los Angels for biology. She wants to become a pediatric oncologist. As much as this pandemic has taken many of her senior moments away i.e. prom, senior awards, grad night, graduation, it will not get in her way of making the best of her future. She is #seniorstrong #classof2020strong
p.s. I love you and we are so proud words can’t even describe my angel girl.
