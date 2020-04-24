Aaron Ligorria is graduating from Beaumont High School.
He waited 18 years for this moment. He was in football in his freshman year
and was a very
strong athlete throughout his school years. He worked so hard and we are very proud of his accomplishments. His future career is to be a fire fighter.
He will be attending fire academy as soon as this pandemic is over.
We are all so proud of him and can’t wait to see what the future holds for Aaron.
Congrats Aaron R. Ligorria!
