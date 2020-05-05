Beaumont boys water polo

Beaumont boys water polo seniors, class of 2020.

 Photo via Kelly Sanchez

Most of these young men have been together since their freshman year of high school. They have endured coaching changes, illness and shaved heads; and have done it all together!

They were Mountain Pass League champs for three consecutive years!

Wishing them all the best as they take on their next adventure in life.

Where they are headed:

Brady Nafzgar — Marines

Andrew Tran — University of California, Riverside

Amaad Butt – University of California, Davis

Joshua Doyle — California State University, Fullerton

Kris Cardenas — Navy

Breven Murrill — Machinist at Sorensen Engineering

Paul Lopez — Crafton Hills College

Zach Viola — University of San Francisco

Darian Sanchez — Whittier College

Congratulations class of 2020!

0
0
0
0
0

More from this section

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.