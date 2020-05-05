Most of these young men have been together since their freshman year of high school. They have endured coaching changes, illness and shaved heads; and have done it all together!
They were Mountain Pass League champs for three consecutive years!
Wishing them all the best as they take on their next adventure in life.
Where they are headed:
Brady Nafzgar — Marines
Andrew Tran — University of California, Riverside
Amaad Butt – University of California, Davis
Joshua Doyle — California State University, Fullerton
Kris Cardenas — Navy
Breven Murrill — Machinist at Sorensen Engineering
Paul Lopez — Crafton Hills College
Zach Viola — University of San Francisco
Darian Sanchez — Whittier College
Congratulations class of 2020!
