On the recently launched digital platform Zencity, visitors to the site can rank 20 suggestions as to what they agree makes Banning “a great place to LIVE, WORK AND PLAY.”
Choices include affordable housing, low-cost utilities and attractive neighborhoods, to provision of “youth activities,” “arts & culture” and “adult activities.”
Banning has launched its digital community engagement site to inform and engage residents about upcoming plans and initiatives, and shape them together with the community through collaborative conversations.
Powered by Zencity Engage, Banning will create engagement sites for local projects, upload supporting information, and invite residents to give input using interactive participatory tools that will incorporate more residents’ voices in the planning and execution of priority initiatives.
The new community engagement site will inform and gather feedback from residents in up to 27 languages and make it easier for residents to participate — on their own time, from wherever is convenient.
Residents participate at engagebanning.civilspace.io.
The first opportunities for resident engagement on the site will focus on homelessness — including the Opportunity Village temporary emergency homeless shelter — the Sun Lakes Boulevard Extension, and the city’s economic development strategy.
Visitors to the site can rank what they feel are the priorities regarding homelessness that Banning should focus on, and lists 10 such prerogatives such as cleaning up trash and human waste left behind by homeless individuals, to helping homeless folks become productive members of the community.
“We are always striving to get input from residents and this partnership with Zencity will be a great step toward directly collaborating with residents who’ll bring their needs and concerns to the fore and help us make the best decisions for the future of our city,” says City Manager Doug Schulze.
Zencity works with hundreds of municipalities including Chicago, Phoenix, Seattle, and San Diego on issues ranging from public safety to American Rescue Plan Act implementation.
One of the first suggestions under Banning’s site at engagebanning.civilspace.io is Business Attraction Priorities. Suggestions for those posts close June 30; so far the handful of residents who have logged in have recommended bookstores, a Winco, a “Theater or local concert venue indoors,” and a teacher supply/craft store.
Other visitors to the site can also rank those suggestions.
The community input platform helps municipalities hear from more residents and gain insights as to what their feelings and priorities may be. In addition to helping the city get proactive feedback from residents through the engagement site, Zencity will help Banning understand the feedback residents are already voicing about the issues that matter to them the most — whether on publicly available social media channels, comments on traditional news sources, or through official channels — helping Banning hear from all corners of its community.
“Zencity is proud to provide a platform for cities like Banning to reach more voices in the community and turn that input into action,” says Eyal Feder-Levy, CEO of Zencity. “Leaders like City Manager Doug Schulze understand that effective local government must make it easier for residents to participate and leverage data on their needs and priorities.”
