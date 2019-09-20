HomeAid project playhouse pet edition fundraiser

HomeAid Inland Empire (HAIE) will hold its 8th Annual Project Playhouse Pet Edition fundraising event at two locations this year: in front of Petco at Sierra Lakes Marketplace in Fontana on Sept. 21 and 22, and in front of PetSmart at the Eastvale Gateway Shopping Center on Sept. 28 and 29.
Creatively themed pet houses will be raffled or auctioned to help provide funding for HomeAid Inland Empire’s Shelter Development program that renovates and builds quality, safe housing facilities for temporarily homeless men, women and children throughout San Bernardino and Riverside counties.
The HAIE Pet House Village will open the weekends of Sept. 21 and 22 in parking spaces near Petco at Sierra Lakes Marketplace in Fontana, and Sept. 28 and 29 in parking spaces near PetSmart at the Eastvale Gateway Shopping Center.
Shopping center visitors will be able to view the custom-built pet houses and purchase $5 raffle tickets from volunteers for an opportunity to win one.
The pet houses created for Project Playhouse Pet Edition were built and donated by associates of: Boudreau Pipeline; GreenBee Concrete; the Hartter/Hooper family; Lennar Homes Inland Division; Next Level Door and Millwork; Pacific Dimensions; and a unique cat tree from The Money Store.
The Riverside County Chapter of the Southern California Building Industry Association (BIA) is exclusive host sponsor for this year’s HAIE fall fundraising event.
Event sponsors are: JC Concrete, Contractors in Collaboration, Lennar, and US Bank. Gold level sponsors include: All Southern California Escrow/Complete Builder Services, Anaheim Stone Works, Boudreau Pipeline Corp, Custom Quality Door & Trim,
Silver level sponsors include: Andrew Lauren Interiors, Fidelity National Title Group (FTNG), Fuscoe Engineering, Fusion Sign & Design, Lewis Management Group, Meridian Land Development, and First American Natural Hazard Disclosures.
Bronze level sponsors include: loanDepot, Michael Baker International, Pacific Dimensions, Pulte Homes, and RCA Construction Cleanup. Friend level sponsors include: Caliber Home Loans, Reay Design Studio (RDS), and Red Robin restaurants.
Since 1990 HAIE, the Riverside-based non-profit organization affiliated with the Baldy View and Riverside County Building Industry Association (BIA) chapters, has renovated, or built 47 homeless shelters housing 1,200 beds.
The value of these facilities is over $18.5 million with more than $7.5 million in funding and in-kind donations of labor and materials provided by BIA members through HomeAid Inland Empire.
HomeAid Inland Empire works with homeless service provider partners in San Bernardino and Riverside counties including: High Desert Homeless Services, Family Assistance Program-Our House Youth Shelter, Foothill Family Shelter, Lighthouse Social Service Center, Lutheran Social Services, Mary’s Mercy Center/Veronica’s Home of Mercy, Olive Crest, Operation Grace, Operation SafeHouse, Path of Life Ministries, Project T.O.U.C.H., Rancho Damacitas, Time For Change Foundation, U.S. Vets, Valley Restart Shelter, Victor Valley Family Resource Center, and Youth Hope.
For more information about HomeAid Inland Empire, visit their website at homeaidie.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.