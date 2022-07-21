The Hollywood Canteen was a legendary club and restaurant in which Hollywood movie stars and other entertainment celebrities prepared meals, served and entertained servicemen and women preparing to go overseas during World War II.
Actress Bette Davis helped create the club to express Hollywood’s support of American servicemen and women, although the club was also open to servicemen and women of America’s allies.
Each night a rotating lineup of movie stars, musicians and other entertainers staffed the canteen’s kitchen and bar, waited on tables, provided dancing partners and live entertainment. All free to those wearing military uniforms.
The canteen was in operation at 1451 Cahuenga Blvd. from Oct. 3, 1942 to Nov. 22, 1945, and it benefitted from the support of unions and guilds from throughout Hollywood’s entertainment industry.
As a product of the Greatest Generation and occurring within Hollywood’s Golden Age, the canteen had many of film and music’s greatest and most legendary personalities serving America’s soldiers, most while they were on the West Coast prior to shipping out overseas.
At Davis’ insistence, the canteen was fully integrated, at a time when the American military was still segregated.
The celebrities who volunteered are too many to list in total, but some of the highlights include: Bud Abbott and Lou Costello, Louis Armstrong, Jean Arthur, Fred Astaire, Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart, Lucille Ball, George Burns and Gracie Allen, James Cagney, Charlie Chaplin, Bing Crosby, Walt Disney, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Lillian Gish, Cary Grant, Katherine Hepburn, Gene Kelly, Peter Lorre, Bela Lugosi, the Marx Brothers, Robert Mitchum, Maureen O’Hara, Claude Rains, Donna Reed, Edward G. Robinson, Ginger Rogers, Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor, Shirley Temple, the Three Stooges, Spencer Tracy, John Wayne, Orson Welles, Mae West and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.