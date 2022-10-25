While we bask in the warm weather of fall, the holidays will soon be upon us. Children have seen the ads with toys. And they have started dreaming of Christmas and the holidays that will sweep across our country.
Unfortunately, many parents will not have the means to buy their children the gifts they will be dreaming of having. This is where Holiday Wish will step in. Applications are now available through the school district.
For those who turn in their completed applications by Oct. 31, we will provide Banning youth with jackets, socks, toothbrushes and gift item of their choice valued at up to $50. The youth must be enrolled in the Banning Unified School District to apply. Applications can be obtained by contacting the office where the students are enrolled.
We will not be able to provide everything your child dreams of, but we can make the holiday a little brighter for many children. We do not give gift cards, cell phones, x or r rated gifts, or anything that is determined to not be age appropriate. In compliance with our grants, we ask that families only apply to one gift giving program. Duplication can eliminate children from getting anything.
Holiday Wish is part of the Banning Partners program. All of the money collected goes toward the toys. Volunteers work the program and expenses are taken care of by volunteers.
Holiday Wish has been active in Banning for 20 years. Donations and the support of local agencies has made it a success. Sun Lakes District delegates, the San Gorgonio Memorial hospital workers and Veolia have loyally sponsored families through from the beginning. Many others have donated money or toys.
If you are interested in giving a donation or sponsoring a family, call (951) 990-2721 or Send to Holiday Wish, P.O. Box 595, Banning. Holiday Wish seeks to provide smiles to children by making their Holiday Wish a reality.
