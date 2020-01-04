In 2001 the Banning Chamber of Commerce helped start the Holiday Wish distribution program low-income households to provide a better Christmas for those families’ children.
In 2019, through the generosity of John Lawrence and John Weeks, the program was able to help Banning’s Holiday Wish Program this year.
Lawrence, of Lawrence Equipment, donated 20 bicycles and Weeks, founder of the Museum of Pinball, donated 25 sleds.
With the help of the Banning Police Department the Holiday Wish Program was able to give the bikes and sleds to local families to help brighten their Christmas.
Holiday Wish recipient Chandi Lawton is an Army veteran who has chosen to re-enlist. He has served as a security guard for the Banning school district.
Lawton and his daughters Jada and Samantha each received a bicycle and sled from the Holiday Wish Program.
