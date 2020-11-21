Hmong New Year will be celebrated online

Usually while most people in the Pass area are celebrating Thanksgiving, on Thanksgiving Day the Hmong population celebrates their new year with guest speakers from other Hmong communities, songs and dances — and lots of food.
This year’s annual Hmong Festival will be virtual due to the pandemic.
There will be a photo montage playing nostalgic photos of the festivals held at Repplier Park in Banning through nearly 40 years, back to when the first one was held in 1985.
The looping montage will begin at 8 a.m. Nov. 21 via Facebook (facebook.com/banninghmongarchives) and the fundraising food drive will begin that morning also at 8 a.m.; visitors can drive up to 4580 Spring View Dr. in Banning to pick up their orders.
On the menu are Hmong sausage and sticky rice, $10 per plate; egg rolls are $1 each or a dozen for $10; and papaya salads start at $3.
The Hmong celebrate their new year during the months of November and December.
Usually the festival is celebrated over a few days, and includes an event where dignitaries from the city are invited to address the Hmong community, and participants host talent shows and fashion shows.
Nearly 700 Hmong live in Banning, according to the Hmong Archives and Cultural Center. Many are descendants or refugees from Laos, who escaped the turmoil there in the 1970s.
According to Banning historian Bill Bell, “The Hmong have been a people without a country for thousands of years, forcefully driven from their homelands, first in China and more recently in Laos, a long sliver of a country situated between Vietnam and Thailand.”
According to Bell, the first area in Banning to be densely populated by Hmong (the “H” is silent) was between Barbour Street and Westward Avenue off of Eighth Street.
Those who wish to become involved, or to place an order for food for the festival, are welcome to call (951) 452-6411.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.