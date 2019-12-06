Museum

Burton Frasher photo of the Desert Outpost arch that stood near where the Interstate 10 and Highway 60 meet in Beaumont, circa 1946.

The San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society Museum will be open to visitors on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Located within the Beaumont Woman’s Club, 306 E. 6th St., Beaumont, admission to the museum is free, and the exhibit includes vintage photographs and mementos of local sites and events.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, popular Press Enterprise newspaper columnist and Riverside

County historian Steve Lech will showcase his extensive postcard collection —

images created by the late photographer Burton Frasher, who traveled the western

United States during the first half of the last century photographing both the

significant and the mundane.

The collection includes many photos of the San Gorgonio Pass and environs. Presented by the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society, the free presentation will begin at 7 p.m., and will be held at the Beaumont Woman’s Club, 306 E. 6th St., Beaumont.

The public is invited.

For more information about society events, visit the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society Facebook page.

