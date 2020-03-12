There were more than a dozen classrooms designated to host read alouds at Central Elementary School in Banning Tuesday evening, and characters strutted about as part of the school’s participation in the Read Across America campaign.
Former school board member Alex Cassadas and current board member Lucia Martinez-Lara were among them.
They were joined by Morongo tribal elder James Siva and Central School’s librarian Adrianna Sanchez.
Erin Rivera, owner of the Frugal Frigate Children’s Bookstore in Redlands read aloud from “Chicken of the Sea” and “Can I Be Your Dog” to kindergarten-aged children.
“It was wonderful, “Rivera said. “Students had a really good time. I definitely would come back if they invite me.”
Banning’s Mayor Pro-tem Colleen Wallace had a small group of kindergarteners meander into her classroom.
“Y’all listen really good, ‘cuz I might ask questions,” she warned, as she read from “The Dot.”
She was impressed.
“They really paid attention,” she said. “It was received real good. I really enjoyed myself.”
Read Across America is a program Central School takes seriously.
“If you’ve ever shared a book with a child, you know the joy and excitement this small but meaningful act can bring,” first-grade teacher Julie Ramirez points out, and cites figures from the National Center for Education Statistics that allege that only 53 to 58 percent of children between the ages of 3 and 5 experienced someone reading to them on a daily basis.
Similar to other schools that participate in the program, and on the 20th anniversary of the Dr. Seuss-inspired Read Across America program, participants donned iconic red and white striped Cat in the Hat hats.
“Our goal is to show children the joy of reading, and build a nation of readers,” Ramirez said. “We use books that reflect everyone in the community to help students discover their own voices and learn from the voices of others.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.
