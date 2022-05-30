On May 2 and 22, the Gilman Historic Ranch held its 10th annual Wild West Festival and Western Art Show.
The two-day event included Old West re-enactments, western art, ranch house tours, stagecoach rides, gold panning, a blacksmith demonstration, food vendors and games for the children.
Leslie Cattern, of Riverside County Regional Park and Open Space District, supervised the festival.
“Our festival is a historic event,” said Cattern. “We know that the history of Banning included horses and stagecoaches. This festival embodies that aspect of the west and the agricultural components of the area.”
Cattern said that one of the original stops for the stagecoach is at the ranch at the Pope Adobe, which was built in 1854.
“This was the second stop on the way to La Paz, Ariz.,” said Cattern. “This is a great place to visit for the people in this area. It’s also beneficial for people that come in from outside the area.
“They can get an idea of how life was back in the Old West.”
Cattern estimated that 1,000 guests would attend the annual event in Banning.
One of the main attractions of the festival was the Old West re-enactment.
This year, the Border Renegades Old West Re-Enactment Group provided a glimpse of what life was like when men sought gold and gun slingers ruled the day.
“We’re excited to be performing gun fights and comedy skits from the 1880s,” said Drop Dead Dee, one of the re-enactors. “I love it.
“We’re really hoping to get young people to be interested in what we do and to learn about the Old West,” she added. “You couldn’t pick a nicer place than Gilman Springs Ranch to have our re-enactments.”
The troupe also provided safety demonstrations on the munitions that were used during their performances.
The gunslingers used a replica Colt-45 pistol and a coach gun, which is a 12-gauge short-barreled shotgun.
Dee explained that the barrel of the shotgun was short to allow the stagecoach guard the ability to shoot to the left and to the right with ease.
Vicky Pederson had her western and landscape art on display and for sale in the wagon museum.
“It’s a great opportunity to be here at the Gilman Springs Ranch,” said Pederson. “I’m excited to be here.”
Christian Abad brought his family from Riverside to the ranch and reminisced about his childhood.
“I love Western stuff,” said Abad. “I’m a country boy. I used to ride horses in Ecuador, since I was 5 years old. When I was 13, I broke two horses.”
When a cowboy breaks a horse, he or she is teaching the horse to accept wearing a halter, follow basic commands from the rider and to walk with its handler.
Eight-year-old Aubrey Ruck was working on a craft during the festival.
“Being here is great because we haven’t done this in a long time,” said Ruck. “It’s really fun. I want to show my mom and dad my horseshoe with a horse inside.”
Gilman Historic Ranch is at 1901 Wilson St. in Banning. To learn more about the Gilman Ranch call (951) 922-9200 or (800) 234-7275.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.