Grace Lutheran Church in Banning will celebrate its 100th anniversary on May 31.
A celebration had been planned for Pentecost Sunday, which had to be postponed due to the pandemic.
Rev. Gerald Hoemann, whose father served as pastor from 1956 to 1964, had been scheduled to be the guest preacher.
“Celebrating 100 Years of God’s Grace” will be the theme chosen for this special celebration when it resumes.
Mission work for Grace Lutheran Church began in 1914, and it officially became a Lutheran Church Missouri Synod congregation and was chartered Pentecost Sunday,
May 23, 1920.
It was a time when pastors with respiratory sickness came to Banning for their health. Rev. M. Wolff preached the first church service in the old Banning Opera House.
Rev. E. J. Rudnick was Grace’s first pastor and under his leadership and organization, a piece of property was purchased followed by fundraising endeavors.
In 1931 a church building at 2nd and Hays streets in Banning was erected and dedicated.
At this time regular Sunday morning services were held in English as well as regular Sunday School services.
In 1943 a “parsonage fund” was begun and a parsonage was completed in 1948.
The parsonage was constructed chiefly from materials secured from an Army building purchased at Camp Haan, a World War II training camp near March Air Base in Riverside.
In 1948 the young people applied for membership in the Walther League.
The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League was organized and received into membership in 1951.
Grace Lutheran Church remained a mission congregation until a charter was adopted on March 29, 1931.
Fast forward to 1960: for some time Grace Church had been considering relocating from its downtown location to its new four-acre property in the residential area on 10th and George streets, purchased in 1955.
The church has been sold and services were being held in the Banning Woman’s Club during construction of a new church.
The last service held in the former church was May 15, 1960.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the new church edifice was held on Sunday, May 13, 1962.
The newly erected Grace Lutheran Church at 10th and Wilson Street was dedicated on Sunday, Jan. 20, 1963, that would seat 265.
A new fellowship hall was erected in 1972.
In 2004 a new ministry at Grace Lutheran Church was begun.
A distribution center for large print Bibles and Christian literature for visually impaired for the nonprofit Lutheran Braille Workers.
This ministry continues to be active today.
Throughout the years pastors serving Grace Lutheran Church were the following: Rev. E. J. Rudnick 1929-1923; Rev. G. H. Hillmer 1924-1928; Rev. E. H. Kreidt 1928-1929; Rev. Oswald Skov 1930-1939; Rev. R. F. Knaus 1939-1942; Rev. William
Schmoak 1942-1948; Rev. George Fisher 1949-951; Rev. W. H. Tensmeyer 1951-1956; Rev. A. L. Hoemann 1957-1964; Rev. Edmond Aho 1965-1968; Rev.Martin
Keck 1968-970; Rev. Phillip Sievers 1971-1975; Rev. R. Brodhagen 1976-1978;
Rev. Victor Lehenbauer 1980-1984; Rev. R. F. Knaus 1986-1987; Rev. Clifford Gade
1988; Rev. George Lepper 1989-1997; Rev. Dr. Aaren Plueger 1998-1999; Rev. John
D. Bucka 1999-2002; Rev. I. D. Goehring & Rev. Robert Wolter 2002-2004; and Rev.
Jason Hong 2005 to present.
Reverend Jason Hong, current pastor, was ordained and installed on July 17, 2005.
Pastor Hong was born in South Korea and his family immigrated to America in 1977,
Pastor Hong received his Master of Divinity Degree in 2001 from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis.
Also serving at Grace Lutheran Church is Deacon Gerry Mattijetz who was commissioned March 4, 2006.
A Praise and Thanksgiving service was held at Grace Lutheran Church, Banning
Nov. 9, 2008, to dedicate a new pipe organ of 16 ranks and 959 pipes.
The pipe organ was installed and designed by Pastor Ron Kraft and Ryan Ballantyne of Moreno Valley.
