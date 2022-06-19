Sunday, May 22, was a day of celebration as members and friends of Grace Lutheran Church, Banning observed the 102nd year anniversary of the church’s origin.
Plans had been made to hold the celebration on the 100-year anniversary in 2020; however due to the COVID-19 pandemic it had to be postponed. Seven pastors were present for the anniversary celebration: Rev. Mike Gibson, president of the Pacific Southwest District Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod; Rev. Jason Hong, current pastor at Grace; Rev. Gerald L. Hoemann, Blythe, guest preacher; Rev. Irwin D. Goehring, former interim pastor at Grace, now residing in Arizona; Rev. John Scharlemann, member of Grace; Rev. Ronald Kraft who built the beautiful pipe organ and Rev. Robert Crossan, Navy and Marine chaplain from Fallbrook, Calif. Deacon Gerry Mattijetz, who is currently serving at Grace, also participated.
Hoemann was the guest preacher for this special occasion, speaking on “Rocky Past, Rocky Present, Rocky Future.” Hoemann is a former member and the son of Rev. A. L Hoemann who was pastor at Grace during the time the current sanctuary was built and dedicated. He was also ordained at Grace Lutheran Church in 1963.
Special music was provided by the church choir, led by Glenn Ballinger, and “What a Friend we Have in Jesus” was sung by Scharlemann, Tom Vallin and John Wright.
A symbolic mortgage burning event was also held during the celebration with Pastor Jason Hong, Keith Moddelmog, head trustee, and Linda Taylor, chairman of the board of directors, participating.
Sufficient funds were raised during the preceding two years to completely pay off the debt on the church.
Gibson brought greetings from the district and presented a beautiful framed “Certificate of Recognition in Honor and Celebration of 102 Years of Faithful Service” to Hong and the congregation.
Mary Bass, member of Grace Lutheran spoke briefly on her “Remembrances” during her membership at Grace going back to 1960.
A catered fellowship luncheon followed with member, Darryl Craft, serving as master of ceremony. Special music was provided; a PowerPoint presentation was given and opportunity provided for these who wished to share memories.
Lutheranism began in Banning as early as 1904 with mission work, but it wasn’t until May 23, 1920, that Grace Lutheran Church was chartered and became a member of the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod.
Worship service during the period between 1920 and 1939 was held by visiting pastors and in homes and the American Legion Hall.
In 1931 a new house of worship on the corner of Second Street and Hays Street in Banning was erected and dedicated. Rev. Oswald Skov from Hemet served as pastor from 1930 until 1939 at which time Rev. Rheinold Knaus was ordained and called be the first full time pastor at Grace.
Grace Lutheran Church held its last worship service in this location in 1960 with plans underway to build a new house of worship on the corner of Tenth and Wilson streets where a large parcel of land had been purchased.
Official groundbreaking was held for this new edifice in May 1962 and the new house of worship was dedicated January 1963.
Rev. A. L. Hoemann, was called to serve in 1956 and was pastor during this time. Groundbreaking was held in January of 1968 for a new parish/fellowship hall with construction completed and formal dedication held in September 1972. At this time Rev. Philip Sievers was pastor.
Grace Lutheran Church is still at Tenth and Wilson in Banning with a beautiful sanctuary and large fellowship hall.
During the 102 years since the inception of this church congregation, a total of 15 called pastors and 13 interim pastors have served Grace. Hong, current pastor, has been serving since July 2005.
“We praise and offer our gracious God thanksgiving for 102 years of blessings upon Grace and our prayer is that He will continue His work through us for many years to come,” the church stated in a press release.
