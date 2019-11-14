A Greater Hope (also known as the Greater Hope Foundation for Children), a local nonprofit organization that provides safe and loving homes for foster children, has launched the largest Holiday Toy Drive in its history.
The organization has set an ambitious goal to collect 1,377 gifts by Dec. 9.
Gifts will be distributed to children in A Greater Hope foster families at the organization’s signature Holiday of Hope Celebration.
A Greater Hope Chief Executive Officer Helena Lopez highlighted the poignancy of the Annual Toy Drive stating, “For many children in foster care this will be the first time they celebrate the holiday season, the first time they decorate a tree, bake festive cookies and receive holiday gifts. To provide each of the children in our Greater Hope homes with a quality holiday gift brings a joy I cannot express in words. The kids are elated with their wonderful gifts and their loving foster parents are truly grateful for the extra support.”
Local businesses, schools, churches, community groups and individuals are needed to donate new, unwrapped, nonviolent toys for children aged 0 to 18.
Popular gift requests include: basketballs, board games, scooters, remote control cars and dolls.
A Greater Hope will happily provide toy collection boxes and beautiful signs to those interested in hosting a Toy Drive.
Individuals are also welcome to donate gifts.
Donations to A Greater Hope are tax-deductible.
Contact A Greater Hope at (760) 243-3999 or info@ghffc.org to learn more. Community support will bring hope and the spirit of the holiday season to children in foster families.
