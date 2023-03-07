Gilman Ranch awarded $6 million grant

Gilman

Photo courtesy of Laurie McLaughlin

The Gilman Ranch Stagecoach stops in front of the historic Gilman Ranch home.

Gilman Ranch

 Laurie McLaughlin

The Riverside County Regional Park and Open-Space District, which operates the historic Gilman Ranch in Banning as a public park, received a $6 million California State Parks grant in 2022 to augment the property and expand its public use.

On Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m., all are invited to share ideas about how best to improve Banning’s Gilman Ranch and Wagon Museum.

“We want to hear what the community deems important in the planning and improvements at the ranch,” said the evening’s presenter Doug Grove, president of RHA Landscape Architects-Planners Inc. of Riverside, one of the consultants on the project. “We will make a short presentation on the status and goals of the project and then have a discussion with all in attendance about what they would like to see at the ranch.”

This local input follows a similar meeting hosted by the San Gorgonio Area Historical Society and Riverside County Parks in November 2020, attended by more than 40 area citizens who provided input — including drawings, lists of amenities and suggested priorities — for the county’s grant application.

The coming March 9 meeting celebrates the funding award and continues the input of those who live here and are committed to ensuring good stewardship of the picturesque historical property on Wilson Street, which was once home to the storied Gilman family, who were early Banning pioneers, orchardists, business leaders, educators and community leaders.

“Gilman Ranch is a historic jewel. However, many of the residents in the county and Southern California are not aware of its existence or have limited knowledge of its significance,” said Grove.

He added that the grant will fund improvements that will attract people to the ranch for a variety of reasons, including community events, weddings, corporate meetings and more.

“This can bring revenue that will expand the services provided at the ranch and help share the rich history of the Gilman family and friends, as well as the history of the San Gorgonio Pass.”

All are welcome at this free historical society presentation, which will be held at the Cherry Valley Grange Community Center, 10478 Beaumont Ave., Cherry Valley. Parking is behind the building.

For information about the historical society’s activities, visit sgphs.org or the San Gorgonio Pass Historical Society’s Facebook page.

