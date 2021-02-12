Fox Theater reopens with movies for Valentine’s Day

With quarantine orders relaxed, Fox Cineplex in Banning has reopened, showing current films and offering sentimentalists and romantics a chance to go back in time with limited showings of vintage films such as 1953’s “Roman Holiday” with Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck (7 p.m. on Friday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday), 1954’s “Sabrina” with Humphrey Bogart and Audrey Hepburn (Saturday, Feb. 13, 6:45 p.m.) and for Valentine’s Day on Sunday “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” at 4:30 p.m., and “Ghost” with Patrick Swayze and Whoopi Goldberg at 7 p.m.
Throughout the weekend “The War With Grandpa” starring Robert DeNiro will be playing, as well as Liam Neeson’s “The Marksman” and “Our Friend” starring Dakota Johnson and Jason Segel.
Ticket prices are $1 cheaper if ordered from the website dplaceentertainment.com where show times for all movies may be found; box office prices are $8 for adults, and $6 for children and seniors.
