The Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon will be trading out golf balls for footballs on Monday evenings over the next four months as they host mini-training camps for youth.
The golf club has partnered with former Los Angeles Rams tight end David Hill to run the minicamps every-other week starting on Sept. 16 and running through December.
Hill began his 12-year career in the NFL in 1976 when he was a second round draft pick and played with the Detroit Lions for seven years. He finished his career with the Rams.
The camps are designed give the kids an NFL training camp experience and catch a glimpse of how the pros do it.
Hill, who has also coached high school football, will help kids with the fundamentals of the game such as proper stance, footwork, blocking and catching.
Each 90-minute camp will include a former NFL great as a guest coach.
After the minicamp, Hill and his surprise guest will give commentary and analysis during Monday Night Football watch parties in the Tukwet Canyon Clubhouse Bar and Grill.
The club will provide a tailgate –style buffet and raffles to win autographed NFL memorabilia.
The games will be shown on 13 high definition television screens throughout the lounge.
Minicamps will start at 3:30 p.m. Monday and run every-other week through Dec. 23.
The cost for the camps will be $25 per week or $175 for all eight weeks.
The minicamps are open to the first 50 youth.
To register for the minicamps, visit www.flowabilityinc.com .
Tickets for the viewing parties are $12.95 and are available at the door.
Participants in the minicamps can purchase reduced tickets for the watch parties.
The club is at 36211 Champions Drive in Beaumont.
For more information about the minicamps or the watch parties, visit the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon online at www.tukwetcanyon.com , or call them at (951) 845-0014.
