For the Boys & Girls Clubs, breakfast of ‘Champions’

De-Jon McNair aspires “to be someone” who could make a difference, having starting out with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the San Gorgonio Pass as a second-grader at Central Elementary School in Banning who, back then, had no idea what direction life would take him, or where he would end up.
“But I didn’t know how to get there,” he told guests during the organization’s Champions for Children Breakfast and board installation held April 22 at the clubhouse on Ramsey Street.
Through the Boys & Girls Club’s Torch Club, he learned the value of giving back.
Now a junior at Banning High School, he was the program’s youth speaker that morning.
He gave credit to his friend Shane Arch, the center’s teen director, for being a positive mentor.
“The Boys & Girls Club gave me the tools to realize my dreams,” McNair said. “I have the ability to become mayor, governor, or even president of the United States,” a comment that drew applause. “I owe everything to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the San Gorgonio Pass.”
His remarks earned him a standing ovation.
The club bestowed several accolades that morning: it honored this year’s Community Impact Award to volunteer Monte Hammer.
They bestowed Community Partnership Awards upon Beaumont Mayor Lloyd White and Beaumont’s Director of Community Services Department Doug Story, who helped the organization provide safe in-person meeting space at the Albert A. Chatigny Center in Beaumont for children of families who work in essential services.
Charles Martin, chairman of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, James Siva and Debbie Hermann were recognized with the Corporate Partnership Award.
And club staff and volunteers were honored as recipients of the Board and Staff National Service to Youth Awards, specifically given to board President Linda Hanley, Evelyn Silva, Megan Grisham, board Treasurer Tammy Carter, Maria Loader, Susan Grisham and the club’s CEO Amy Herr.
The County Superintendent of Schools Edwin Gomez was on hand to offer remarks, and officially oversee the dedication of the club’s and county’s co-hosted County Office of Education CAREspace (an acronym for Community, Access, Relationships, and Emotional Wellness).
Each CAREspace is designed to serve as a dedicated location for students to re-charge, re-focus, and get into the right head space for learning while providing access to mental health and related services to students, according to the county.
And the breakfast event was the opportune time to swear in the trustees who oversee the club’s success, which has blossomed from five kids back in September 2006 — including two of Herr’s children — to an entity comprised of 12 locations serving more than 700 kids on most weekdays.
Those sworn in by Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Director of Organizational Development Clifford Hackney were President Linda Hanley, Vice President Mayda Cox, Treasurer Tammy Carter, Secretary Elizabeth Gibbs, and trustees Rev. Bill Dunn, Estelle Lewis, Bette Rader and Ron Rader.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.