Fishing derby returns later this month, with modifications

Fishing Derby

Austin Squires, who took first place in the seven to ten category at the 2017 event, shows off his two five pound fish.

The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation and Park District will hold the Annual Fishing Derby on Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25 starting at 7 a.m. The children’s Derby will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, April 24 with lunch and awards following the competition.

Time slots for ages are as follows: Saturday, April 24 — ages 6 and under, 7 a.m.-8 a.m.; ages 7-10 8:15-9:15 a.m.; ages 11-14 9:30-10:30 a.m.; ages 15-17 from 10:45-11:45 a.m.

The Adult Derby will take place on Sunday, April 25 starting at 7 a.m., with awards immediately following, with the option to sign up for the same time slots as the children’s derby with no age restrictions.

Both events will be held at Bogart Regional Park Pond, 9600 International Park Rd., Cherry Valley. To register for the event please visit bcvparks.com.

