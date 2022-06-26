BY PAUL PRADO
For the Record Gazette
“Don’t take a ride on the summer slide,” said Principal Librarian Kelly Van Valkenburg. “Earn tickets and win prizes just for reading at the Beaumont Library”
Van Valkenburg said that children can earn tickets for minutes read, reading a certain genre and other ways.
“This summer is definitely going to be an exciting one,” said Van Valkenburg, who has been at the library the last six years.
“Every Friday morning, we will be offering a big event night during our Summer Reading Club,” said Van Valkenburg.
Nadia Jawaid is a library associate.
She enjoys visiting and working at the library.
“I love working here,” said Jawaid. “I love the patrons, the books and the atmosphere.
“We have amazing programs here at the library for toddlers, children, teens and adults. This library is for everyone.”
The library has been a home of learning for Jawaid and her family.
“I’ve been coming to this library since my children were babies and toddlers,” said Jawaid. “Now that they are teenagers, they still like to go to the library. It’s a wonderful place to learn new and exciting things.”
Sam Rijca, a graduate from Beaumont High School was working on a computer.
“I’ve been in the reading program since I was in sixth grade,” said Rijca. “Coming to the library has helped me in a variety of ways. There are a lot more things to learn in a library than there are playing video games.
“The people that work here have introduced me to new ideas and genres in reading.”
The library will offer free lunch to all children up to 18 years of age from 11 to 11:30 a.m. during the Summer Reading Club, on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
The Library is closed on Wednesdays.
The summer reading program will run for seven weeks.
“We anticipate at least 200 participants over the summer,” said Van Valkenburg. “Pick up a book. Come to library, and start having fun.”
Mark your calendar.
On June 24 — Cowboy Fun-learn trick roping and line dancing, 10 a.m.
On July 1 — S’More Contest, 10 a.m.-bake S’mores and win prizes
On July 8 — Learn about instruments, 10 a.m., instruments brought my Beaumont Music Centre
On July 15 — Bootcamp obstacle course-test your fitness during Sports Camp Week
On July 23 — Chalk Art Festival-all ages welcome-win prizes-buy lunch from the Wicked Kitchen Food Truck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.