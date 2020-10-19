Every Wednesday Sandals Church in Banning will be distributing Farmers to Families food boxes in their parking lot at 2637 W Nicolet St. in Banning.
Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, starting at 1 p.m. until supplies run out. One box will be distributed per family. In order to follow social distancing guidelines, the food distribution will be a “drive-through," “no-touch” model.
Attendees will not need to leave their cars.
Sandals Church intends to help meet the needs of families in the community who have been directly impacted by this recent Coronavirus and economic crisis.
