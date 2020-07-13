Photo for the Record Gazette by Anita Lawrence
Jaime Joiner, an assistant manager at Farmer Boys in Beaumont, said Farmer Boys is supporting and feeding members of law enforcement. Officers must be in uniform when stopping by the restaurant located at 1538 2nd Street Marketplace in Beaumont to receive a free meal. The restaurant opened in Beaumont on July 25, 2014 and serves farm fresh foods grown on their own farms for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Farmer Boys is open daily from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday. In addition to supporting officers, the restaurant gives a 10 percent discount to seniors and a 25 percent discount to veterans with identification. While the restaurant is closed for in-door dining at this time, it is still open for walk-in and drive-through service.
(1) comment
Thank you Farmer Boys! Because you have common sense and the courage to speak out, I will make it a point to be a customer.
