Myles L. Howland, 62, 6 ft. tall, around 180 lbs. is missing.
Myles was last seen on Sept. 16 around 10 p.m.
He has longer hair and a full beard and mustache.
The family does not have any more information at this time.
The family asks the community to please call or text (951) 423-9941, or (951) 423-9940, or 911 with any information.
