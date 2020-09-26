missing person

Myles Howland

Myles L. Howland, 62, 6 ft. tall, around 180 lbs. is missing.

Myles was last seen on Sept. 16 around 10 p.m.

He has longer hair and a full beard and mustache.

The family does not have any more information at this time.

The family asks the community to please call or text (951) 423-9941, or (951) 423-9940, or 911 with any information.

