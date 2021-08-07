Faith in Action of the San Gorgonio Pass, in conjunction with Riverside County’s Operation RIVCO Shield, will hold a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. The church is located at 157 W. Nicolet Street in Banning.
The Pfizer vaccine clinic is for all individuals 12-years-old and older and are free. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
This vaccination will be the first of the two required vaccinations for the Pfizer vaccine and the clinic will provide participants with the date and times for the second vaccination.
Faith in Action has been working with the Banning Police Department as well as with other agencies to get the word out about this COVID-19 vaccination clinic to those individuals who may be hesitant to take the vaccine, lack transportation, are homeless or have not had the opportunity to get vaccinated yet.
The CDC has stated that we are currently experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated. The Delta variant, which is highly transmissible, accounts for more than 83% of the new COVID cases in the United States with increased concern for younger, unvaccinated people who are contracting the virus.
You can schedule an appointment by calling (951) 358-5000/2-1-1 or by registering at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/4wu4buwf. Walk-ins are also welcome.
For more information about this free COVID-19 vaccination clinic, contact Carol Allbaugh at (951) 293-9603.
