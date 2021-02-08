BY DAVID JAMES HEISS
Record Gazette
Sophia Madrigal and her sister Isabella understand well the healing power and responsibility of storytelling.
“Stories have always been a vital part of my life and my family and my culture,” Sophia told roughly 30 participants during the “Herstories” event last Saturday afternoon. “I’ve been taught stories are strength, culture is medicine, women are leaders, and we have a responsibility to our ancestors. Our ancestors survived a great deal for us to be here, and with them our stories. Yet our stories are being forgotten, and with them our identity. Many indigenous people cannot feel the strength that resides within them because they do not hear the voices of their ancestors.”
The program, a collaboration between the Dorothy Ramon Learning Center, Friends of the Banning Library and the Banning Library District, gave a voice to a couple of the causes and concerns of Native American women, and also featured Morongo Tribal matron Mary Ann Andreas, who advocated for the understanding of tribal sovereignty and the rights of Native communities to self-govern.
Isabella has written plays about their Native heritage, and is now a freshman at Harvard.
She and her sister have presented their advocacy to increase awareness of the plight of the voiceless Native women and girls who go missing every year, and, if they are ever found, end up murdered — to a panel at the United Nations.
Isabella discussed reclaiming the narrative behind the Native experience, about murdered and missing indigenous women and girls, and managed to perform her play “Menil and her Heart” for many people prior to the pandemic’s interruption that weaves in ancient Cahilla stories, and the idea that a lot of young people are losing those stories “that include so much wisdom and guidance, that reflects resonance in culture, and understanding,” and highlighted the significance of why having intergenerational female voices is important in helping with healing.
She offered statistics: 84 percent of native women experience violence in their lifetimes, 10 times higher than the national average; 95 percent of cases are undocumented or not reflected in the national media.”
“It’s grown so much beyond that first performance at the Gathering Hall” of the Dorothy Ramon Learning Center in Banning. “We’re trying to take the next step and take it beyond being a play, which shows a desire in the community for stories like these. We don’t heal by forgetting, we heal by remembering.”
Mary Ann Andreas addressed the importance of understanding tribal sovereignty.
It is “the base of what tribes cling to — that inherent right of self-governance, even though treaties were not honored,” Andreas said. “Since governments are constantly changing due to term limits, it’s a constant job. It’s not given to us, it’s an inherent right. We have sovereignty class for all our students when they turn 18, but teachers everywhere should be educated.”
That responsibility that falls primarily on tribes further empowers Native people’s understanding of what those rights mean: “the right to determine our membership, hunting, change our laws, are important powers to fight for; some tribes worked to gain some rights back, it’s a constant battle,” she said.
“There are different forms of tribal sovereignty, including economic sovereignty, which was important when we didn’t have the money to hire lobbyists” when it came to Native Americans’ sovereign rights to offer gaming, she explained. “It’s important that tribal leaders continue to fight for this and for tribal members to understand it,” she said. “Now that we have that right, people in general accept that as our right as a Native people: through determination and public relations we have successfully generated a lot of goodwill through our gaming operations. Federal and state government and tribes are the three types of sovereignties. I would like to have more young people be able to jump right out and tell me about sovereignty, who we are and where we’re going to.”
Andreas said “It took education before there was acceptance,” when it came to acknowledging that tribes have a right to allow for gaming in their territories, “but we have a long way to go.”
One of the coordinators of the event Francisco Ramos, an archivist at the Banning Library, explained “In creating this program in ‘Herstories,’ when we band together and share our experiences, we’re amongst grand rich tradition, and need to honor and listen to it whenever we can.”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
