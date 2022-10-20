The Beaumont-Banning Elks Lodge distributed supplies to homeless veterans at Banning’s Opportunity Village on Thursday, Oct. 6.
According to Kel Matthews, the lodge was able to make the donations thanks to a grant received from the Elks National Foundation.
The donations included 20 backpacks filled with new jackets, pants, socks, food, sleeping bags and hygiene kits. The lodge also purchased and donated 10 memory foam mattresses that were donated to Opportunity Village, a city organized transitional housing program.
Faith in Action helped the lodge identify and locate veterans to receive the backpack donations.
