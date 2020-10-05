Beaumont Police Department Scam Alert

Banning Electric Utility warns the public to not fall for a scam in which customers receive a phone call claiming that they must pay $500 to have their meter replaced.

The caller claims that the resident’s meter is defective, and has the potential to burn their house down, according to Director Tom Miller.

If citizens are in doubt as to the validity of a call, please call the city at (951) 922-3685, or Banning Electric at (951) 922-3260.

2
1
0
0
0

More from this section

Electric meter scam alert

Electric meter scam alert

Banning Electric Utility warns the public to not fall for a scam in which customers receive a phone call claiming that they must pay $500 to have their meter replaced.

Banning approves an entry sign for east end of town

Banning approves an entry sign for east end of town

Banning’s city council contemplated four design options for an entry sign that will be built at the east end of Ramsey during the Sept. 22 council meeting, which will be paid for out of redevelopment agency bond funds, which were earmarked for capital projects. The design above was favored u…

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.