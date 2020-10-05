Electric meter scam alert

Banning Electric Utility warns the public to not fall for a scam in which customers receive a phone call claiming that they must pay $500 to have their meter replaced.
The caller claims that the resident’s meter is defective, and has the potential to burn their house down, according to Director Tom Miller.
If citizens are in doubt as to the validity of a call, please call the city at (951) 922-3685, or Banning Electric at (951) 922-3260.
