The coronavirus pandemic had a profound impact on the Dorothy Ramon Learning Center.
They had to cancel all of their events from March through an unknown date.
The center had to postpone their 17th annual Dragonfly Gala until 2021, which is their major gathering and fund-raiser event for the year.
“We will miss what we think of as our annual family reunion,” the Dorothy Ramon Learning Center said in a statement.
“Next year will be a big celebration when everyone can gather to celebrate Native American cultures with good food, singing and dancing, exhibits, and more,” the statement continued.
At this time the center does not know when concerts, lectures, and other events will resume, but they will update the community when there is good news.
The center had to think of other ways to keep up with their mission to save and share Native American cultures of southern California.
The center is returning to action with several online events, and they ask the community to watch for details on how to connect.
Here’s a sampling of what they have planned:
• Monday, July 20, 6 p.m. Healing through the Art of Storytelling. Family workshop in partnership with Luke Madrigal Indigenous Storytelling Foundation, led by Madrigal Family members.
• Friday, Aug. 7, 6:00 pm. Morongo Bird Singers and Dancers. In keeping with the tradition to begin at dusk, Walter Holmes and the Morongo Bird Singers will sing for us.
• Monday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. A Raptor as a Guide: Connecting with the Wilderness through Hawks, Eagles, and Falcons. (Co-sponsored by Rivers and Lands Conservancy Journey online with longtime falconer Rebecca K. O’Connor as seen from the perspective of the wild birds she calls her partners.
• Monday, September 14, 6:00 pm. Pat Et Qwapi! Water is Life! Sean Milanovich will present his research.
• You can see that we are returning to action even though we can’t gather now.
Starting July 1, the center will be sharing a newsletter filled with cultural sights, sounds, stories, and resources in multi-media.
Subscriptions will be offered free initially to all, then at a small fee for non-members.
Want to subscribe and receive the newsletter in your email?
Please e-mail the center at info@dorothyramon.org and write: Subscribe Heritage Keepers in the header.
They are asking for suggestions on what the community would like to see (and hear).
Email: info@dorothyramon.org Events: dorothyramon.blogspot.com Web: dorothyramon.org
Donations are accepted at Info@dorothyramon.org on Paypal, or DRLC, PO Box 1510, Banning, CA 92220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.