For Ernest and June Siva, a pleasant commemoration of 50 years of marriage was the awarding of the 2023 Dragonfly Award to the couple who, for years, have helped present the honor to others.
The Sivas have for many years promoted and engaged in the spirit of Southern California Native American cultural preservation, teaching the Serrano and Cahilla languages and bird songs and passing down the stories that keep the memory of ancestral lessons alive.
As part of their half-century celebration together, they recently re-invited everyone who attended their wedding to a 50th anniversary event.
At the annual Dragonfly Gala, a signature fundraising event held at the Morongo reservation’s community center for Banning’s nonprofit Dorothy Ramon Learning Center, the Sivas were bestowed this year’s honor, which recognizes recipients who have demonstrated going above and beyond to preserve and share Native American culture, history and art.
A silent auction that included many handmade artisan gifts was set up along the perimeter of the community center, and several vendors sharing information of interest to the Native American community were stationed, including representatives from the California Indian Nations College of Palm Springs; the Native American Land Conservancy, which was promoting preservation of sacred springs; representatives from the Morongo Empowerment Program, which provides services and legal aid to victims of violence; and the Malki Museum, among others.
Morongo’s Cultural Heritage Department offered samples of prickly pear juice lemonade, cholla bud succotash and chia seed treats.
The program included some flute-playing and Madrigal bird singing performances, and a buffet-style dinner that included meat, potatoes and wiiwish, a traditional ground acorn mush.
“We never expected to be the ones getting the award,” June Siva said during the program. “It’s important to save and celebrate as much about our culture as we can.”
She likened the annual gala to a recurring family reunion, where occasionally someone new participates.
Ernest Siva said, “Time flies — it seems like we were just getting started” in the process of preserving and sharing native peoples’ cultural heritage. “It’s going to ripple down through time, and those who come later will think about those who came before them.”
Ernest, who founded the Dorothy Ramon Learning Center in honor of his mother, was previously bestowed the prestigious award in 2016.
He credited tribal elders and ancestors for their efforts of keeping alive native traditions and language.
“I’m glad you’re sharing in this. It’s celebrating others who participated along the way,” Ernest said.
