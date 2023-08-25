Dragonfly

Memberrs of the Dorothy Ramon Learning Center's board join their co-founders, the Sivas, in accepting this year's Dragonfly Award. From left: Treasurer Carolyn Horseman, President Ernest Siva, Secretary Tim Long, Vice President June Siva, and board members Angelo Schunke and Pat Murkland.

For Ernest and June Siva, a pleasant commemoration of 50 years of marriage was the awarding of the 2023 Dragonfly Award to the couple who, for years, have helped present the honor to others.

The Sivas have for many years promoted and engaged in the spirit of Southern California Native American cultural preservation, teaching the Serrano and Cahilla languages and bird songs and passing down the stories that keep the memory of ancestral lessons alive.

Ernest Siva participates in a bird song dance.

As part of their half-century celebration together, they recently re-invited everyone who attended their wedding to a 50th anniversary event.

At the annual Dragonfly Gala, a signature fundraising event held at the Morongo reservation’s community center for Banning’s nonprofit Dorothy Ramon Learning Center, the Sivas were bestowed this year’s honor, which recognizes recipients who have demonstrated going above and beyond to preserve and share Native American culture, history and art.

Members of the Morongo Empowerment Program man a booth dedicated to promoting resources for victims of violence: (from left) Angela De Los Sandos, domestic violence coordinator; Joanna Santol, leader of the program; and social worker Jackie Osuna.

A silent auction that included many handmade artisan gifts was set up along the perimeter of the community center, and several vendors sharing information of interest to the Native American community were stationed, including representatives from the California Indian Nations College of Palm Springs; the Native American Land Conservancy, which was promoting preservation of sacred springs; representatives from the Morongo Empowerment Program, which provides services and legal aid to victims of violence; and the Malki Museum, among others.

Members of the Morongo Cultural Heritage Department share samples of cholla bud, prickly pear lemonade and chia seed treats.

Morongo’s Cultural Heritage Department offered samples of prickly pear juice lemonade, cholla bud succotash and chia seed treats.

The program included some flute-playing and Madrigal bird singing performances, and a buffet-style dinner that included meat, potatoes and wiiwish, a traditional ground acorn mush.

“We never expected to be the ones getting the award,” June Siva said during the program. “It’s important to save and celebrate as much about our culture as we can.”

The 2023 Dragonfly recipients, Dorothy Ramon Learning Center co-founders and husband and wife team June and Ernest Siva.

She likened the annual gala to a recurring family reunion, where occasionally someone new participates.

Ernest Siva said, “Time flies — it seems like we were just getting started” in the process of preserving and sharing native peoples’ cultural heritage. “It’s going to ripple down through time, and those who come later will think about those who came before them.”

Many of the items sold during the silent auction were handmade.

Ernest, who founded the Dorothy Ramon Learning Center in honor of his mother, was previously bestowed the prestigious award in 2016.

He credited tribal elders and ancestors for their efforts of keeping alive native traditions and language.

Some of the items up for bid in the fundraising auction.

“I’m glad you’re sharing in this. It’s celebrating others who participated along the way,” Ernest said.

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.

