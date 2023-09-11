Doggy daycare and disaster relief approved in Beaumont’s downtown

In a meeting when Beaumont’s planning commissioners had discussed parking issues in the downtown corridor, which the city is looking to revitalize as a pedestrian-friendly shopping and dining hangout area along Sixth Street starting at Egan Avenue and tapering off around Palm Avenue, curiosity got the better of them as to how a proposed dog training, daycare and boarding facility at 522 California Ave. would complement those efforts.
“We had a lot of talk about downtown tonight, and kind of what the future of downtown is,” Planning Commission Chairman Nathan Smith told Enlighten Dogs applicant Christopher Ashton. As the commission studies how to revitalize downtown, “It’s not a use that immediately jumps to my mind as something that would be within the downtown. I was hoping you might be able to explain how your operation would” fit in with the visual character with an inviting atmosphere that will “draw people to dwell downtown … how would your business help attract people downtown, to keep them downtown” and be compelled to visit other venues while there.
Ashton explained that his business would be situated on the outskirts of the defined downtown area.
In his mind, a “doggy daycare, dog boarding, that brings people to the city. Some people don’t like to leave their house without their dog, and can drop them off to us” so that they may hang out at a nearby restaurant and hit the retail outlets that Beaumont is striving for.
“We think that would match and benefit you guys and be more compatible, and bring more people to the area,” he said.
Enlighten Dogs would be open Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for dog daycare and hour-long dog training classes (and until 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays), with boarding seven days a week, though the facility would be closed to the public on Sundays.
Smith was still stuck on the fencing and other visual viability.
Ashton said that they would install commercial-grade vinyl fencing and shade cloth to extend perimeter height, and redo the exterior stucco of the building, and promised pleasant landscaping.
Ashton assured Commissioner Patrick Stephens that he would offer his facility to provide space during pet emergency events, as he had worked during a couple of hurricanes and understands when emergency operations need settings for rescuing or harboring pets during locally declared disasters.
The business anticipates having five or six employees, and boarding for up to 30 dogs.
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net.
