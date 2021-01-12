As the 1.8 million square-foot San Gorgonio Crossing logistics center was being planned, former county supervisor Marion Ashley had advocated an open space buffer between the facility and the community of Cherry Valley.
Irvine-based Shopoff Realty Investments was expected to contribute 35 acres and a hefty $400,000 contribution to the park district to demonstrate that the entity intends to be a good neighbor.
The value of what they would end up giving the park district--and perhaps the region--has a much higher value, and would encompass far more than 35 acres.
Look for our story in the Jan. 15 Record Gazette.
