DeForge Park now under Beaumont’s domain

Beaumont has officially added another park to its inventory of public parks, after its city council unanimously accepted the 12.77-acre community park on Seneca Springs Parkway during its July 21 meeting.
The park includes a baseball field, playground equipment, and a layout — complete with irrigation for individual plots — for what at the moment appears to be an unattended community garden.
Three parcels of combined land were accepted from Denver-based Richmond American Homes of California, Inc., which had been until Tuesday listed as the co-landowners, along with Irvine-based HHI Seneca LLC.The move follows Beaumont’s acquisition of the 3.62-acre Palmer Park, 17.29-acre Nicklaus Park and 5.36-acre Trevino Park in May.
