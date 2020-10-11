The Riverside County Library System reopened many of its branches to the public on Oct. 5.
Libraries will offer modified services amid new COVID-19 health regulations with physical distancing measures.
During the modified service, patrons will have limited access to the interiors of the libraries for one hour.
Library services are currently limited to the borrowing and returning of materials and accessing public computers.
The libraries have several health and safety measures in place, including requiring masks, installing hand sanitizer stations, as well as partitions at counters, and floor markers. The number of public computers has been reduced to safely and properly distance patrons, and all lounge furniture was removed.
Based on the number of computers available and space needed for browsing the bookshelves, each location has determined the maximum capacity allowed inside the branch. The libraries will resume normal business hours and will continue to offer digital and curbside service during this time.
Additional services and resources will return as soon as libraries are able to do so in a safe manner.
“We are really excited to have patrons come back into the libraries,” says County Librarian Barbara Howison. “Our online resources and services have thrived through the pandemic, as well as popular programs such as virtual story times. Our staff misses having those day-to-day interactions with the community, and I know our community members miss the libraries, too. Our priority remains keeping Riverside County Library System patrons, volunteers and employees safe and well-informed, while doing what we can to minimize the spread of coronavirus.”
To find out if your library is open for in-person service, please check the website at www.rivlib.net or by calling (951) 369-3003.
The Riverside County Library System is a division of Riverside County Business and Community Services.
For more information, please contact the Riverside County Library System at (951) 369-3003 or visitwww.rivlib.net .
