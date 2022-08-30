Temperatures are forecast to be in the hundreds for the next few days and through the weekend.
Cities and the county, with the coordination of Community Action Partnership of Riverside County, have set up “cool centers” that are triggered to open whenever temperatures are expected to hit 97 degrees or hotter.
In Banning, the cool center is specifically set up at the Banning Senior Center at 789 N. San Gorgonio Ave., which opens at 9 a.m.; when it closes at 2 p.m., visitors are moved to the next building over, which is the Banning Community Center, which is open until 4 p.m. Banning’s cool center operates Monday through Friday.
In Beaumont the Albert A. Chatigny Sr. Community Center at 1310 Oak Valley Pkwy. operates Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.
The county has set up a cool center at the James A. Venable Community Center at 50390 Carmen Ave. in Cabazon between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and Fridays between 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.