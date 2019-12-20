What appeared to be a gloomy Saturday morning quickly became a happy and heartwarming event at the Banning Community Center.
Children in Banning and Beaumont were about to participate in the Shop with a Cop shopping spree.
Three festively decorated fire trucks waited outside to escort them to Beaumont Walmart.
There were two retired tankers and a retired fire engine.
Nick Dvorak owned the red retired Beaumont fire engine.
“This is a fun day for the kids,” Dvorak said. “I like helping out. We’ll put the kids and their parents on top of the truck, where they will be strapped into their seats, and we’ll go to Walmart.”
For the Shop with a Cop event, dozens of children were selected to participate in a Christmas shopping spree.
“I’m here today to bring cheer,” said Jonathan Vergara, a lieutenant with Banning Police Department’s Explorer unit, as he greeted guests entering the breakfast area. “This event shows kids that law enforcement officers can be fun and approachable. We have three law enforcement agencies here today to bring joy to the children of the community: the Banning and Beaumont Police Departments and the California Highway Patrol.
“This is a great way to give back to the community,” said Banning Police Volunteer Robert Lasko. “We’d like this event to become even bigger in the future. Everyone looks very happy and excited.”
According to event coordinator Patrick Kelly of the Banning Police Department, 20 kids from Banning were selected to participate this year, along with 16 from Beaumont.
“The schools choose the students that will be participating in the Shop with a Cop shopping spree” for Banning’s candidates. “After breakfast, we are going to load up the kids onto three fire trucks and start the procession towards Walmart in Beaumont.”
Each child received a $100 debit card to purchase whatever they choose in the store.
“Our volunteer elves will wrap the presents when the children end their shopping,” Kelly explained. “The parents of the children will meet their child at Walmart to take them home after the event is finished.”
Santa was also on hand to hear what children wanted for Christmas.
The Morongo Band of Mission Indians was a generous sponsor for Shop with a Cop, along with a host of other sponsors, to help make the holidays bright for many children.
After introductions and acknowledgements were made by the Banning and Beaumont police chiefs, the children and their families were treated to a substantial breakfast before the children went shopping.
Santa’s elves — Banning Police Department Explorers Delilah Ramirez and Jonathan Vergara — posed for pictures with Santa and the children.
The children loaded onto the fire engines, and the fire trucks and law enforcement cars started blaring their sirens.
As the convoy crept up Ramsey Street, passing motorists would wave as the children waved back with beaming smiles.
Halfway through the ride it started to drizzle. The little happy shoppers were a little damp when they arrived.
The cold did not dampen their spirits, though.
Each child was paired with one or two law enforcement officers or volunteers.
“This is a great opportunity to show that there is another side of law enforcement,” said Gabriel Marroquin, a California Highway Patrol officer. “We get to show our support for the people in our communities. It is really something to see the children so happy, while they shop. They can’t believe that they get to choose what they want. I’m always happy to lend a hand.”
Earlier, third-grader Joy Cisneros was excited to get her picture with Santa Claus.
“I’ve been a good student at school,” Joy said.“I’m excited, happy and nervous because I get to shop with a cop. I think I’m going to buy me some toys, shoes and some clothes.”
“We are very excited and thankful for everything that the people with Shop with a Cop has done for us,” said Jaqueline Cisneros, Joy’s mother. “They are doing this for the kids. The different police departments and the fire truck people did a fantastic job making this a very special day for my child and all the other children. I thank them for that.”
