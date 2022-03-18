BY MARCO SANTANA and THELMA NAVARRO
For the Record Gazette
Mirroring most of California and the greater U.S., the rising cost of housing is pricing people out of their own communities.
This paired with higher costs of living is proving disastrous for neighborhoods already marred by systemic divestment.
The result: longtime Banning renters and homeowners are being forced to migrate even further inland.
To help build a stronger foundation for people-centric policy, the A Better Banning organization has partnered with the most reputable nonprofit for rental assistance in the nation, Lift to Rise, which has helped provide millions of dollars in coronavirus relief funds to Riverside County families in “cost-burdened” households, or residencies that pay more than 30 percent of their monthly income toward housing.
Based on Banning’s 2021-2029 Housing Element draft report, 73.3 percent of very low income and 45.1 percent of low-income Banning households are cost-burdened and struggle to make ends meet.
This trend is reflected throughout California, with as much as 8 in 10 low-income households having unaffordable housing costs and more than half of these households spending more than half of their income on housing (California Budget and Policy Center).
On March 7, A Better Banning and Lift to Rise hosted a homeownership focus group at the Banning Library that explored challenges that prevent Black, indigenous, and community members of color from becoming homeowners and the difficulties of obtaining and maintaining rental accommodations.
Several residents emphasized high down-payment prices, the unrealistic qualifications of income and experience required in applications, and the lack of local government outreach for resources to aid first-time homebuyers or those who struggled to qualify for a loan.
Many mentioned the lack of rental assistance programs that are being promoted in Banning.
Others lamented about the rising rent costs around apartment complexes, traditionally seen as affordable housing options, but have since become centers for price-burdened rent prices.
A Better Banning’s Head of Community Development Shane Arch elaborated on the topic for this report: “When I first moved to Banning I put myself on every waitlist for affordable housing. Four years later, I finally got a callback. By then, as you can imagine, I had taken care of my housing needs on my own.”
To help alleviate the burden of high rental costs, A Better Banning also co-hosted a rental and utility assistance event with Lift to Rise at the Renu Hope Foundation Preschool on March 5.
The event brought together the Banning community and welcomed approximately 10 volunteers of all different age groups to help with intakes and enrollments for the United Lift Rental Assistance Program.
The program provides up to 12 months of unpaid rent and utilities — plus an additional three months of future rental payments — for eligible Riverside County residents.
By the end of the event, over 40 individuals seeking financial assistance for rent and utilities were supported.
For those that need rental assistance during these difficult times, the United Lift program is open to anyone regardless of immigration status.
If you have any questions on whether or not you or a loved one qualify for rental assistance, you can learn more at www.UnitedLift.org or visit Lift to Rise’s website at www.lifttorise.org.
To find out more about A Better Banning’s role in community development or become involved, visit https://abetterbanning.org.
With the help of organizations and rental assistance programs like these, we can all do our part in creating a better Banning.
Thelma Navarro and Marco Santana are part of the leadership team of A Better Banning organization.
