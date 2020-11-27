This past week Coldwell Banker Kivett-Teeters in Beaumont hosted their second annual food drive and celebrated a huge success!
On Nov. 19 the agents delivered an enormous amount of food to the Boys and Girls Club of the San Gorgonio Pass.
The generosity of the local residents and agents in both the Coldwell Banker Kivett Teeters Beaumont office and the Coldwell Banker Kivett Teeters Yucaipa office was overwhelming and as residents of the community, were honored to organize, pack and transport their donations to the Club.
The generosity of the community confirms the fact the Pass will always remain a small town feel, with overly generous and compassionate residents.
