Cherry Festival cancelled

The annual Cherry Festival in Beaumont, scheduled for June 4-7 in Stewart Park, has been cancelled by the city of Beaumont, city manager Todd Parton announced at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
The festival, which was planning its 102nd anniversary this year, was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and the limitation of social gatherings across the nation,
Community Services Department’s Director Elizabeth Gibbs broke the news to Cherry Festival Association president Buzz Dopf on Tuesday.
The city made the decision because it owns Stewart Park, where the festival is held each year.
Dopf, who has been president of the Cherry Festival Association for 26 years, and involved with the association for 29 years, said he was not surprised by the news.
“I could kind of see it coming,” Dopf told the Record Gazette Tuesday night.
The festival will not be rescheduled for this year.
Now the association has to let the food and arts and crafts vendors know of the cancellation. The carnival vendors can not reschedule for a later date this year, Dopf said.
Parade emcee Bruce Murrill, who has announced the parade in front of the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce for almost 20 years, said he can not remember the parade ever being cancelled.
The parade is always held on Saturday morning — day three of the festival — with local dignitaries, a grand marshal, classic car owners who drive their autos along the parade route, equestrian units, marching bands and Miss Beaumont and her court.
Murrill said he will have to contact the parade applicants about the cancellation, estimating that there were 200 people set to participate in this year’s parade.
Murrill said that there had been years when Mother Nature had her way with the festival with pouring rain and out-of-control winds, but never a health pandemic such as the coronavirus pandemic.
The entertainment line-up was announced about a month ago and included a 1970s retrospective with The Village People. Magician Lance Burton and singers Jo Dee Messina and local favorite Brenton Wood were among the performers set for the four-day festival, which draws 45,000 people each year.
Dopf said the Kiwanis Club car show, held the weekend before the festival, also is cancelled, but may be rescheduled for the fall.
There will be a lot of work for the association in the coming weeks, but Dopf said they will get through these difficult circumstances.
“We’ll just take it day by day,” Dopf said.
Staff writer Julie Farren may be reached at jfarren@recordgazette.net.
