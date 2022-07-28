On July 1, Reverend Davine Joy Young became the new minister at the Center for Spiritual Living in Beaumont.
Evonne Fowler, the president of the board for the center, was delighted to have Young as the new minister for the congregation.
“We are glad that Reverend Young has come to Beaumont,” said Fowler. “We were in need of a pastor, and Reverend Young was chosen as the right fit.”
Fowler said that the prospective candidates were vetted through an application process that included a series of interviews, videos, referrals and Zoom sermons.
Reverend Young came to Beaumont from the Bay Area, where she served at another Center for Spiritual Living in Sacramento.
“I was looking for a congregation where I could make a connection with the congregation and the community,” said Young. “I am a proponent of social issues and diversity, and it was very welcoming to see that the Center in Beaumont felt the same way. During the interview process, I felt a great connection with the panel.”
Young feels strongly that she and congregation can work toward addressing the spiritual, social and physical needs of the community.
“During my first week in Beaumont, I went to the chamber of commerce breakfast,” said Young. “I was interested in seeing if there were any outreach projects that were underway. I’m glad that there are programs already in motion.
“When working with the community, I believe that having an inter-faith group of people is important because we are all in this together. When we pool our resources from different faiths, we can create a unique skillset that can serve a diverse community that might be having difficulty in their spiritual and physical journeys in life.”
During the interview process, Young had to deliver several messages to the congregation.
The Reverend is a vibrant and energetic speaker.
“I have so much love and compassion for this community,” said Young. “I feel that the members of the congregation feel the same way. When people are spiritually fed, they feel a positive connection.”
Young wants the center in Beaumont to a place where everyone in the community can feel welcomed.
“I would like to be of service to all people, regardless of their spiritual walk,” said Young. “We all come to a spiritual awakening at different times. I want people to know that are welcomed and loved at the Center for Spiritual Living.”
Young’s messages can be seen live at the center or virtually through a livestream broadcast. The message will later be uploaded to YouTube.
The non-denominational church teaches and practices positive spirituality and practices meditation, affirmative prayer to transform personal lives.
For more information on the Center for Spiritual Living, call (951) 845-6328.
The Center for Spiritual Living is at 802 Maple St. in Beaumont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.