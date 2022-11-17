Dozens of participants rolled, or marched, down Beaumont Avenue Friday, Nov. 11, as part of the annual Veterans Day Parade.
Members of the recently established local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Vietnam veterans, JROTC units and marching bands were among the entries braving the chilly morning.
Festivities concluded with a ceremony in front of the Beaumont Civic Center.
As the ceremony at city hall was getting underway, three Air Force jets roared overhead, presumably participating in another Veterans Day program elsewhere, momentarily drowning out any attempts of VFW Post 233 Adjutant Jerry Walker to address the crowd.
“Thank God it wasn’t a bombing run,” he joked. “I’ve been on the wrong end of one of those. It’s not fun.”
Walker is a retired Navy commander who performed three tours in Vietnam and received three Purple Heart medals.
He explained to those gathered that, for veterans, service in combat situations changes an individual.
“It never leaves you. You don’t come back the same,” he said. “You don’t speak the same language, or see things the same way civilians do. You sit with your back to walls” in restaurants; “you don’t hang around a lot of people.”
Post Commander Jim Lillibridge said that Marines in his battalion were referred to by the North Vietnamese as “the walking dead.”
“A lot of us are still here, despite their attempts to wipe us out,” he said.
Veterans Day, he admonished, “is for the guys who made it home. To all the guys out there who made it, welcome home.”
Army veteran Lance Rodriguez, addressing his military brethren, said, “I don’t care if you gave an inch or if you gave a mile. You gave. You’re a veteran, and we thank you.”
“I’m tired of feeling guilty for making it. I choose life every time. It’s important that this event is about those who made it home,” Rodriguez said. “We need to celebrate life.”
Further, he added, “Nobody looks to be recognized. I stopped being a soldier when I was [honorably] discharged, and became a veteran civilian. I wouldn’t be here” and involved with VFW Post 233, but “I had no place else to go, and I found a home. To the VFW, eternal appreciation.
“Being a warrior,” he said, “is taking the lessons learned and improving the lives of those around you. Be a warrior.”
Korean War and Vietnam War veteran Robert Magner said, “I thank veterans and their families” who faithfully supported soldiers while they were abroad. “We’re all in this together. Veterans serving veterans.”
Rounding out the featured speakers, Marine veteran Michael Granada, a retired Beaumont police officer, asked, “How do you thank a vet? You can’t put a price tag on it. Words are not enough,” Granada said, though, while “I still don’t know what the answer is, every single day I’m alive, I think, ‘Every day is Veterans Day.’”
Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.
