Vietnam vets

Vietnam veterans participate in Beaumont's Veterans Day parade.

Dozens of participants rolled, or marched, down Beaumont Avenue Friday, Nov. 11, as part of the annual Veterans Day Parade.

Members of the recently established local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Vietnam veterans, JROTC units and marching bands were among the entries braving the chilly morning.

Festivities concluded with a ceremony in front of the Beaumont Civic Center.

veterans parade

Army veteran Buck Butler rides in the Beaumont Veterans Day Parade in a World War II-era flat fender Jeep and trailer.

As the ceremony at city hall was getting underway, three Air Force jets roared overhead, presumably participating in another Veterans Day program elsewhere, momentarily drowning out any attempts of VFW Post 233 Adjutant Jerry Walker to address the crowd.

“Thank God it wasn’t a bombing run,” he joked. “I’ve been on the wrong end of one of those. It’s not fun.”

Beaumont JROTC

Members of Beaumont High School's Air Force JROTC march down Beaumont Avenue.

Walker is a retired Navy commander who performed three tours in Vietnam and received three Purple Heart medals.

He explained to those gathered that, for veterans, service in combat situations changes an individual.

“It never leaves you. You don’t come back the same,” he said. “You don’t speak the same language, or see things the same way civilians do. You sit with your back to walls” in restaurants; “you don’t hang around a lot of people.”

veterans day

Navy veteran and VFW Post 233 Adjutant Jerry Walker addresses the crowd at the Beaumont Veterans Day ceremony.

Post Commander Jim Lillibridge said that Marines in his battalion were referred to by the North Vietnamese as “the walking dead.”

“A lot of us are still here, despite their attempts to wipe us out,” he said.

Veterans Day, he admonished, “is for the guys who made it home. To all the guys out there who made it, welcome home.”

DAR veterans

Members of the recently established chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution march down Beaumont Avenue.

Army veteran Lance Rodriguez, addressing his military brethren, said, “I don’t care if you gave an inch or if you gave a mile. You gave. You’re a veteran, and we thank you.”

“I’m tired of feeling guilty for making it. I choose life every time. It’s important that this event is about those who made it home,” Rodriguez said. “We need to celebrate life.”

Further, he added, “Nobody looks to be recognized. I stopped being a soldier when I was [honorably] discharged, and became a veteran civilian. I wouldn’t be here” and involved with VFW Post 233, but “I had no place else to go, and I found a home. To the VFW, eternal appreciation.

police veterans

Veterans who are members of Beaumont Police Department, representing their branches of service. In back, Army veteran Officers Greg Markel (left) and Robert Loza; in front, Marine veteran Officer Edward McGrath (left) and Air Force veteran Sgt. Randall Marsh.

“Being a warrior,” he said, “is taking the lessons learned and improving the lives of those around you. Be a warrior.”

Korean War and Vietnam War veteran Robert Magner said, “I thank veterans and their families” who faithfully supported soldiers while they were abroad. “We’re all in this together. Veterans serving veterans.”

Cadet Corps

Banning High School chapter of the California Cadet Corps march down Beaumont Avenue.

Rounding out the featured speakers, Marine veteran Michael Granada, a retired Beaumont police officer, asked, “How do you thank a vet? You can’t put a price tag on it. Words are not enough,” Granada said, though, while “I still don’t know what the answer is, every single day I’m alive, I think, ‘Every day is Veterans Day.’”

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net, and messages may be left at (951) 849-4586 x114.

Staff Writer David James Heiss may be reached at dheiss@recordgazette.net , or by calling (951) 849-4586 x114.

0
0
0
0
0

More from this section

United Methodist to celebrate 135 years

United Methodist to celebrate 135 years

Just about every Sunday Rita Heslop does what she has for more than half a century: she makes her way to her usual spot in a pew two rows from the back of the Banning United Methodist Church in Banning.