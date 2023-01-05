Celebrating Art, in the Pass

Beyond Banning, Art Welch’s name is hallowed in halls all over the Pass area and Southern California, a testament to his public service.
His latest accolades from the Riverside Transit Agency and Sen. Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh’s office highlight his contributions in the public light.
Art Welch has been a representative for assemblymen and senators, and formerly served as a mayor of Banning.
Yet his family knows that Art the politician and public servant is exactly the same Art who they see every day as their devoted family man.
On Dec. 26, 2022 he and Jodi celebrated being wed for 62 amazing years.
“You don’t stay married that long if you’re not nice,” Jodi says.
All of the accolades take up more than a wall at his Sun Lakes Country Club home, yet, they are not the reasons he does what he does, he insists over and over.
He has served as president of the country club’s homeowner’s association’s master board.
Outside of his busy schedule, when he’s actually home, Art and Jodi could be caught watching their beloved episodes of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” — “as most people our age do,” Jodi says.
While Jodi reads, and the TV might be on, Art spends a lot of time on the phone with politicians, more recently keeping up with Sen. Bogh, who he serves as a field representative for in the Pass area.
Art and Jodi met at Southeast Missouri State University, working on the fraternity-sorority Home-coming float, stuffing Kleenex into chicken wire together — he as a member of Sigma Chi, and she as a member of Tri-Delta.
From that point on, they spent a lot of time hanging out, having wonderful conversations.
“We had a lot in common, and spent a lot of time just talking,” she says.
Art would receive his Bachelor of Science degree there in business administration and marketing in 1960, and go on to work for Merck for 36 years.
“He’s very big-hearted and kind, and he’s always been that way,” Jodi says. Not to mention, she of course found him strikingly “very good-looking.”
According to their oldest son Jim Welch, 58, himself a semi-retired Merck Pharmaceuticals operations director and former homecare agency owner, Art Welch has always been “very devoted to his family, a great father and great-grandfather.”
Jim remembers his father as always being supportive, in anything they, as kids, would be involved in.
“He was always present, he supported whatever we did, whether it was academically, through sports, church or extracurricular activities,” Jim says. “He coached several of our Little League teams and was part of our booster club in high school. I was extremely lucky to be part of a family that got that kind of support.”
Jim said, “My wife Shannon and I talk about this often: some people think we live a pretty boring life, because there’s never been any drama,” and, similarly growing up, Jim can’t recall any instances of teen angst and fights with parents.
His childhood under his parents’ watch was fairly ordinary.
Members of another “family” also have fond admiration for Art Welch.
Rev. Scott Mason at Beaumont Presbyterian Church, where Art has been a member for more than a quarter of a century, says that he and his congregation “has been blessed by his warmth, humor, kindness and leadership.”
Art Welch has been a leader of Table of Plenty, a soup kitchen that operates out of Beaumont Presbyterian every Wednesday between 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“As his pastor, I have always been blessed with Art’s support, encouragement, love and wise counsel,” Mason says. “He has a real heart for serving others, and genuinely cares for people, especially the vulnerable in society; and he has made a real difference in our community and beyond through his hard work and faithful service.”
One of his former colleagues on Banning’s city council, Barbara Hanna, describes him as “a self-confident man who is wholly himself.”
“Art never took his position lightly” on council, but “if it was at all possible, he’d make the occasion fun.”
On one occasion during an Art Hop in downtown Banning, Hanna and Welch both donned bunny ears and hopped across the stage, which is one of her fondest memories of hanging out with him. “He has remained supportive of Banning for what, 30 years? A very good guy.”
One of his fellow San Gorgonio Pass Rotary members, of which Art is a past president of, counts herself fortunate to have felt included in his inner circle when they would casually convene back in the day at The Haven coffeeshop.
Business consultant Laura Leindecker seemed “lucky” to sit “with the guys — John McQuown, Johnny Russo and Art Welch” as they discussed life, politics and business.
“Art cares about you,” Leindecker says. “He’s willing to put in his two cents’-worth for the better you, for a better community, or for the issue at hand. I’ve never seen ill will from this Missourian,” and claims that the “advice and direction he has given me personally over the last 10 years is priceless.”
On Dec. 19, Bogh honored Welch, an Army veteran who volunteers with the annual Veterans Expo in Beaumont, with a proclamation that outlines his service within the community, as a community leader who is credited with founding the nonprofit Pass Area Serving Soldiers.
“All of the recognition that he receives is great and certainly deserving; I know it’s not why he does it,” Jim Welch says. “Just as long as I can remember, he cares. He cares about people. He just has a deep desire to make a difference wherever he can, and he’s going to be the first one to step up and volunteer, take on a task. I’m most proud of him for the person he is.”
Art Welch is insistent that he merely serves because he enjoys contributing as he can, and appreciates the vast network he has become a part of.
“I’m about the Pass area,” he says. “I’m very much in love with the tribe, Beaumont, Calimesa, Banning — the area I cover for the senators, and look forward to their successes: they have good management teams and staff, and are growing in positive ways, and I believe those on city council believe in the same thing. It just takes time to achieve it.”
He hopes to help even more constituents of Bogh as they come to realize her office’s accessibility.
On the first Wednesday of each month, Welch conducts office hours at the Banning Chamber of Commerce, 60 E. Ramsey St. between 9 a.m. to noon; as well as the third Wednesday of each month at the Beaumont Civic Center, 550 E. Sixth St. from 9 a.m. to noon, in Conference Room 6; and at Calimesa City Hall’s Community Center boardroom, 908 Park Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon on the second Wednesday of each month.
“All constituents who have questions can show up on any of those days at any of those locations: if someone misses the one in Calimesa, come down to my office when I’m in Beaumont, and let’s have a chat.”
