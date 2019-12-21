Vince Conway will succeed current Carol’s Kitchen president Marty Bauer when he retires in January 2020; and Ann Blair will serve as vice-president for the upcoming year.
Conway and Blair, who both live in Beaumont, were elected by the current board for their new positions.
Conway has been a board member for two years and was vice-president these past six months. He also volunteers at the Carol’s Kitchen site at Saint Kateri Catholic Church on Mondays.
Blair joined Carol’s Kitchen five years ago, but has been a board member for four years. She has served as a director and volunteers at the Carol’s Kitchen site in Cabazon on Thursdays.
Vince and Kathy Conway were volunteering at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Ontario with a program that provides food and hot meals. They also volunteered with the church’s Thanksgiving food drive, which provided 165 families with food.
Conway said the church inspired them to the same program in the Pass. “We were looking for something similar,” he said.
Blair said Carol’s Kitchen has a lot of volunteers from Four Seasons. Blair said she enjoys helping out in Cabazon.
“They are sweet giving people and it was really fun to serve the guest,” she said.
Carol’s Kitchen was founded in 1998 by Jim and Arlene Ragan after their daughter Carol was killed in a motorcycle accident in 1996.
The Ragans’ wanted to honor their daughter for her selflessness with the homeless and the needy.
So they opened up six locations in Banning, Beaumont and Cabazon on different days, but the same time: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We’re on a lot more stable ground,” Conway said.
Looking toward 2020, Conway said Carol’s Kitchen would like to possibly expand to other local communities, but they need locations and more volunteers.
They currently have 130 volunteers – 20 at each location.
Conway and Blair said that Carol’s Kitchen has been holding seven to eight food drives through the Banning Chamber of Commerce and the Beaumont Library.
Food still needs to be purchased for meals every week and Carol’s Kitchen serves approximately 3,000 meals a month.
Conway said they want to get the word out more about Carol’s Kitchen, even though it has been in the community for 21 years.
The non-profit organization started a newsletter and also does direct mail.
They want to get more involved in community events such as the Cherry Festival and have a face there so people will learn more about the important work they do each week.
Carol’s Kitchen also has been working on corporate sponsorships and grant writing.
The two main fundraisers are the bowling tournament, held in August, and a comedy night or something similar.
Blair chaired the comedy night the past two years and it was a success.
They will have a wine tasting event at State Street Brewery in Redlands on February 9 at 2 p.m. Tickets will be $50 per person.
Blair said that the organization is growing in its community outreach and that Carol’s Kitchen succeeds because of the support it receives.
“We just appreciate all of the support and help we get from the community,” she said.
One of the things they need is younger people because 90 percent of the volunteers are senior citizens.
Beaumont is the largest serving area for Carol’s Kitchen, with more than
1,000 people fed each month. Banning’s location has had to move three times in two years, but is settled now at Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Church on West Nicolet Street.
Conway and Blair will serve for one year in their roles. Conway said it is an eye-opening opportunity to be president. He will oversee administrative operations and committees as well as work on grants to secure funding to continue Carol’s Kitchen.
Blair said she is looking forward to assisting Conway on community outreach and fundraising.
Conway said there is always a lot of work to do to keep the mission alive.
“We are focusing on sustainability as our strategic plan,” he said.
