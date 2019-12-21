Calvary Christian School in Banning hosted their annual Christmas play on Tuesday at Mountain Avenue Baptist Church.
This year’s play, “A Tree Lot Christmas,” was a story about a young business-woman who rented out a part of her lot to a group of kids so they could sell Christmas trees.
The kids were selling trees to raise money to buy toys for underprivileged children.
When the kids were generous to the business lady, her perspective on Christmas changed and she gave all of the kids a present.
The school hosted two performances for this play, which was free to the public. One showing was in the afternoon and the other in the evening.
Both showings were standing room only.
During the message after the performance by Pastor Szydlowski, he told the folks in the audience the true meaning of Christmas.
“Jesus is the reason for this glorious season,” Pastor Szydlowski said. “Because Jesus loves you and came to save you.”
After the pastor prayed, flowers were given to the directors of the show and other staff members who helped produce the play.
For more information about Calvary Christian School or Mountain Avenue Baptist Church, visit them online at www.calvarychristianonline.com or call (951) 849-1877.
