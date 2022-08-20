There are just a couple more days before the deadline for those who wish to have engraved tiles installed in time for this year’s Stagecoach Days Festival.
The tiles, sponsored for $150 each, are helping pay for concrete necessary for improvements at Dysart Park.
Sponsor of one tiles is former Banning residents Regina and James Alamillo.
The Las Vegas residents still come out to Stagecoach Days to help with the mutton bustin’ events, because, as Regina puts it, she stills refers to Banning as her hometown.
When committee chairwoman Amy Pippenger reached out seeking sponsorships, it was an easy “yes” from the Alamillos.
“We like to help out where we can,” Regina says. “We follow them on social media. When Amy reached out to us, we said, ‘Of course we’ll buy one.’”
The Alamillos will have a tile engraved in honor of Regina’s father Marcello Cardona, who passed away in 2012.
Amber Rockwell of Cherry Valley, who works for the city of Banning at the Banning Electric Utility, has been working with the Stagecoach Days in upgrading its electrical infrastructure.
A tile from the Rockwells will likely reflect their family’s name, though, as of a few days ago, “I hadn’t really thought about” what design will actually go on her family’s tile, Amber says. It will probably include her name, her husband’s of 22 years Randy, and their children, Tristan, 18, and Waylon, a senior at Beaumont High School.
Tristan and Waylon enrolled in dual immersion programs in Banning’s Central School, after starting out at preschool in the San Gorgonio Childcare Consortium.
Though the family doesn’t live in Banning, Amber said, “I’ve volunteered in their classrooms and served on their school’s site council. I know a lot of people here, and they mean a lot to me. This [sponsorship of a 4-inch by 6-inch granite tile] is something that ties me to the community.”
When Rockwell heard about the tile sponsorship program, she “Instantly thought of going into Disneyland and encountering all those pavers with people’s names. What a cool way to be remembered, and to support Stagecoach Days,” Rockwell says.
To check out sponsorships, visit the organization’s website at stagecoachdays.org.
Tiles sponsored after Aug. 21 will be applied to next year’s sponsorships. Tiles will remain in perpetuity on the surface of the concrete infrastructure.
