In an effort to promote transparency within the community, the city of Banning is hosting an event named ‘Bring Banning Together,’ where city departments and other entities in the community make themselves available to the public.
“The city of Banning welcomed many new employees over the past few months, and with all of these new faces, we wanted to ensure that the public knew who was working on their behalf, what kind of work they do for the city, and to learn more information about city departments altogether,” said city of Banning’s WRCOG Fellow Andrea Mares.
In addition to city department, the library, sheriff’s department, MSJC and Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt’s office will have booths.
The event is on Friday, Oct. 11 at Banning High School from 5 to 8 p.m. and is free to all.
The event is not exclusive to Banning residents, anyone is welcome to attend.
The city has sent flyers to San Jacinto, Beaumont, Cherry Valley and Cabazon. In addition to booths, the event will feature entertainment from Banning High School’s Marching Band, Morongo Bid Singers, and St. Hyacinth Academy’s Ballet Folklorico Group from San Jacinto.
Moreover, Banning High School’s ASB students will sell food, and 100 percent of the profits will go to their program.
While parents/guardians are learning about Banning’s city departments and other local entities, children can enjoy activities hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, the Banning Library District, and there will also be face painting by local volunteers.
“Putting this event together has been an extremely low-cost process because of the collaboration and enthusiasm shared between local entities,” said Mares. “Every group has contributed an in-kind sponsorship (whether it be time, labor, or the like) to put this event on for the community.”
Editor Rachael Garcia may be reached at rgarcia@recordgazette.net.
