Bridge Preventative Maintenance and Restriping on the I-10

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will begin a $2.4 million-dollar bridge preventative maintenance and re-striping project at various locations on Interstate 10 (I-10), State Route 79 (SR-79) and State Route 86 (SR-86) in Riverside County. The project has been awarded to Velarde Concrete Construction, Inc. of San Fernando, California and is anticipated to be complete December 2020. During this project, a one-way flagging operation will be in place as crews alternate work between lanes on each bridge.
Bridge restripping will occur at 22nd Street, I-10/SR-243, Hargrave St., San Gorgonio Wash, San Gorgonio Overflow, Palm Drive on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.