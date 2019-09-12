Bridge Preventative Maintenance and Restriping on the I-10

Caltrans

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will begin a $2.4 million-dollar bridge preventative maintenance and re-striping project at various locations on Interstate 10 (I-10), State Route 79 (SR-79) and State Route 86 (SR-86) in Riverside County. The project has been awarded to Velarde Concrete Construction, Inc. of San Fernando, California and is anticipated to be complete December 2020. During this project, a one-way flagging operation will be in place as crews alternate work between lanes on each bridge.

Bridge restripping will occur at 22nd Street, I-10/SR-243, Hargrave St., San Gorgonio Wash, San Gorgonio Overflow, Palm Drive on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

