The Boys and Girls Club of the San Gorgonio Pass and Life Lifters International will each receive $20,000 in community development block grants from the city of Beaumont to provide services for youth in the Pass area for the coming year.
The city had allocated $173,900 when applying for the grants from the county of Riverside; the remaining portion will go toward renovation of Rangel Park in Beaumont.
Both non-profit organizations were represented at the Nov. 19 city council meeting including; Executive Director Amy Herr and Megan Grisham of the Boys and Girls Club, along with Sara Cortes de Pavon of Life Lifters, and Anita Williams, parent engagement and expanded learning coordinator for the Beaumont Unified School District.
Williams is involved in Life Lifters International.
Life Lifters receives funds from the school district’s LCAP program.
Boys and Girls Club is requesting the $20,000 for its Camp Kids program, which includes summer camp, Thanksgiving camp, winter camp and spring camp.
Life Lifters has a Diamonds and Pearls Mentoring program for young girls from ninth through 12th grade.
The minimum grants are $10,000 each.
Life Lifters needs funding to cover a van for college trips, resume building, teaching financial literacy, supplies and materials for the 20/21 year.
The program aims to bring mothers, grandmothers and daughters to work on their relationships with each other, resolving conflict and building up the daughters’ confidence.
Meetings are twice a month.
Grisham, of the Boys and Girls Club, said that the boys and girls learn about and interact with reptiles and sea creatures at the summer camps.
At Life Lifters, the girls learn about cooking healthy.
The grant money can go toward instructor salaries and mileage.
Cortes de Pavon said the organization is looking for private sponsorship
Councilman Mike Lara clarified that there are 11 girls in the program.
Williams said the program costs approximately $1.200 per girl.
The school district does not have criteria for the girls’ eligibility in the program.
Councilmember Nancy Carroll said that the non-profit could go to other service organizations to seek individual sponsorships.
Carroll made a motion to allocate $15,000 to the Boys and Girls Club, and $5,000 to Life Lifters.
Community Development Director Christina Taylor reminded the council that the minimum grant is $10,000.
White amended that motion by saying they should grant each organization the $20,000 they applied for, and the council agreed.
Rangel Park’s Phase II improvements total $200,000.
This would go toward renovation of the baseball fields.
Money already has been set aside for fencing, restrooms, ADA stands for visitor viewing, and irrigation.
Staff writer Julie Farren may be reached at jfarren@recordgazette.net.
